Noah Gragson to JR Motorsports Lineup in 2019

Today, during an episode of its popular JRM360 video series, JR Motorsports announced the addition of Noah Gragson to the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series stable of drivers for 2019. Gragson has been tabbed in a multi-year deal that places him behind the wheel of JRM’s No. 1 Chevrolet in full-time pursuit of a series championship next season.



A 20-year-old native of Las Vegas, Gragson will acquire the reins of the No. 1 from Elliott Sadler, who recently announced he’d be stepping away from NXS competition at season’s end. Gragson joins JRM by way of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series where in two seasons he’s claimed two wins, 10 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes with eight poles. Currently, Gragson sits fourth in the series’ Round of 8 Playoff standings.



“Noah’s proven himself quite a competitor over the last two seasons in the Truck Series,” said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. “He’s also impressed during a handful of races in the Xfinity Series and a lot of folks have taken notice. He brings the talent, energy and enthusiasm we’re looking for, and we’re glad to have him on board. With Noah’s addition, JRM has struck a healthy balance of youth and experience as we plan for the team’s future.”



Earlier this year, Gragson added three NXS starts to his racing resume, which netted a runner-up effort at Richmond Raceway in the spring. All told, he amassed two top fives, three top 10s and a standout average finish of 4.3 in those events.



“Having the opportunity to drive for JRM and the No. 1 team next year is a dream come true,” Gragson said. “I’d like to personally thank Dale Jr., Kelley, Chevrolet and everyone at JRM for allowing me to compete for a championship in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’d also like to thank my sponsors, my management team and my family, because none of this would be possible if it wasn’t for their support along the way.



“It will be an honor to follow in Elliott Sadler’s footsteps and I’m thrilled to be joining such a successful race team. Elliott and Dale Jr. have done so much for the sport over the years and I hope I can do my part to help take it to the next level. Overall, I’m excited, humbled and extremely appreciative for everyone helping this dream come to fruition.”



Gragson’s background also includes six victories in NASCAR K&N Pro Series West and East through two years of competition (2015-16). His consistency at the Pro Series West level produced year-end point showings of second and third, respectively. Additionally, he holds 10 starts in ARCA competition.



Further details specific to Gragson’s sponsorship and crew duties will be announced at a later date.

