Space Grill Joins Obaika Racing For The Race For The Cure 200 At The Roval

Obaika Racing is excited to announce that Space Grill, the World's first full-size fold down grill, will be joining the team as an associate sponsor on board Tanner Berryhill’s No. 97 VroomBrands / Brand South Africa Chevrolet Camaro for the first ever NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Developed in Australia and distributed by Glen Dimplex Americas in Vancouver, Washington, the award-winning Space Grill was designed to maximize outdoor space without sacrificing grilling surface area or taste. Space Grills are mountable, so that they live on the wall and fold away when not in use.



As part of their partnership, Obaika Racing and Space Grill will have an exciting offer for race fans. Fans of team will not only be able to purchase a Space Grill at a race team discount, but their purchase will also include an exclusive race weekend experience. The race weekend experience will include 2 HOT passes that will give them access to the garage and pit road at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of their choice in 2019 or to any races that the team enters during the 2018 season, as well as lunch with the Obaika race team at the team hauler and a meet-and-greet with the driver. The team will share links to this promotion soon.



“I’m very thankful to Space Grill for coming on board with Obaika Racing,” said Berryhill. “The grills have a very cool design, and the NASCAR fans are going to love them. I can’t wait to see fans join the team for some awesome experiences with Space Grill’s race weekend experience promotion.”



NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. (ET) Friday, Sept. 28th. On Saturday, Sept. 30th, qualifying will start at 12:10 p.m., and the Drive for the Cure 200 will get the green flag at 3:00 p.m. (ET) on NBCSN.

