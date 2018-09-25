Jeremy Clements Racing is tooling up for the ROVAL with Travers Tool as primary sponsor for the Drive for the Cure 200.

JCR is thrilled to announce that Travers Tools will be helping power the #51 Chevrolet as primary sponsor for this weekend's inaugural road course race at Charlotte Motor Speedway - the ROVAL. "We are really excited to partner with Travers Tool this weekend," stated Clements. "It's pretty cool to have a local company from Duncan (SC) come be part of this first road course race at Charlotte," Clements said. "We really don't know what to expect on but my guys will definitely have the Travers Tool / RepairbaleVehicles.com Chevy dialed in come Saturday!" Clements went on to say.

Joining Travers Tools will be JCR's longtime partners RepairableVehicles.com and local associate sponsors Elite Towing, The Circle Body Shop, Flounder Fish Camp, and All South Electric.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Race: Drive for the Cure 200 (55 laps / 125 miles)

Date: Saturday, September. 29th 2018

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN

FAST FACTS:

• With 27 events complete this season, Jeremy currently sets 14th in driver points.

• This will be the first road course race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In the three road course events this year Jeremy has averaged a 14th place finish.

• Jeremy's 294th career NXS start.

