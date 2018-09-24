Vinnie Miller Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Drive for BJ McLeod Motorsports

BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Vinnie Miller has signed a multi-year agreement with the team to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).



Miller will be the organization’s first full-time driver. Founded in 2016, BJMM is a full-time NXS team owned by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver, BJ McLeod and his wife Jessica. BJMM is preparing to move into a newly renovated state-of-the-art race shop located in Mooresville, N.C.



We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Vinnie on a multi-year deal to see what both, he and the team can do together,” BJ McLeod said. “We are always trying to grow BJMM into a more successful team and having two years to work with Vinnie is going to help us do that.”



“I'm so excited about this opportunity with BJ (McLeod),” Vinnie Miller said. “From the first time we met we really hit it off. We are very similar in many ways including what we like to do outside the track. I am thrilled to be marked as their first full-time driver for BJ McLeod Motorsports and I know BJ will be a huge help in improving my performance on the track.”



The pairing will get a jump on the future through an agreement with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller (JDM) that will allow Miller to run the final six NXS races of 2018 with BJMM. “I have to thank Johnny Davis (owner of JD Motorsports with Gary Keller), for the opportunity to run the No. 01 Camaro this year,” Miller continued. “I owe a lot to my team and all they have done to help me improve race after race.”



Miller, a 21-year-old Michigan native, began racing quarter midgets at a young age before moving to full-size stock cars at Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan. A track champion at the Owosso Speedway, Miller made the jump to the ARCA Racing Series in 2017, where he scored one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes in just a handful of starts. Miller was tapped to drive the No. 01 Chevrolet Camaro for JDM this season. His best finish with the team came at Talladega (AL.) Superspeedway in April, at 17th place finish. He matched that finish at Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway a few races ago.



JAS Expedited Trucking based out of Imlay City, Mich., will follow Miller to BJMM for the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. JAS will serve as the primary sponsor for BJMM and Miller.



Miller on his opportunity: “I have to thank my grandmother, Julie Weedon for all she has done to make a little boys dream come true. Without her and my entire family’s support I wouldn't be here today. Thank you to my sponsor JAS Expedited Trucking, LLC. for their continued sponsorship.”



