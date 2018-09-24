Miller Has Engine Problems At Richmond

Vinnie Miller finished 37th in Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway after engine issues plagued his No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet.



Miller parked on lap 91, ending his evening early.



“I hate how the night ended for this JAS Expedited Trucking team,” Miller said. “We had such a good run going when the engine expired. I can’t thank the guys on the No. 01 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team enough for all their support this season.”



The race, the first of the Xfinity playoffs, was won by Christopher Bell, also the point leader.



The series moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a Sept. 29 race on the track’s road course-oval combo.

JDM PR