Houff 31st In Go Bowling 250

Quin Houff finished 31st in Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.



Running in his home state, Houff, from Weyers Cave, Va., started 24th. The race was the sixth of his Xfinity career.



Houff drove the BeatinCancerWithDuke.org No. 4 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



Christopher Bell won the race and also leads the point standings. Friday night’s race was the first in the playoffs.



The series moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a Sept. 29 race.

JDM PR