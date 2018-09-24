Smithley 24th At Richmond

Garrett Smithley scored a 24th-place finish in Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.



Smithley, driving the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, started the race 29th and settled into the middle of the field.



“We were looking for a better run tonight,” Smithley said. “We haven’t found the right combo at Richmond. But we brought the car home in one piece and learned a lot.”



Smithley is 19th in series points entering the final months of the season.



The race was the playoff opener for the Xfinity Series. Christopher Bell emerged with the victory and leads the playoff standings.



The series moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a Sept. 29 race.

JDM PR