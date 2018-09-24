Legge Finishes 28th In Oval Debut

Katherine Legge was introduced to a totally new style of racing Friday night at Richmond Raceway.



Competing in a NASCAR oval race for the first time, Legge finished 28th in the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway.



She started 32nd in the BUBBA Burger No. 15 Chevrolet entered by JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.



Legge, a veteran sports car racer and winner in IMSA competition, had driven two Xfinity road-course races for the JD Motorsports team, but Friday’s race was her first on a tight oval course.



Christopher Bell won the race and has the playoff point lead.



The series moves on to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a Sept. 29 race.

