Notes & Quotes:—

-GMS Racing sits 10th in the owners points standings; tied with Richard Childress Racing (No.3 ) in nineth-place.

“We had a great short run car. The long run’s is where I struggled with drive-off but my Allegiant Chevy rolled the center nicely. I had a commitment line violation late in the race that hurt us but we battled back to collect a 12th-place finish and turned it into a decent day. Now it’s time to buckle up and take on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”