RCR Post Race Report - Go Bowling 250

"This was truly a race of ups and downs. Our No. 2 Anderson's Maple Syrup Camaro qualified in the top 10 and made massive gains near the end of Stage 1 to finish fourth. We were the fastest car on the track from lap 35 on and it showed. Unfortunately, our team had to battle adversity after blowing a front left tire immediately after pitting at the first stage break. That cost us a few spots, but we quickly rebounded to finish in the top 10 at the end of Stage 2. A quick pit stop put us P1 to begin the Final Stage. This allowed me to lead several laps and gave me invaluable experience going forward in the Playoffs. I have to say, it was a great rally to get back up in the top 5. I felt like we competed hard and had a chance to win. I'm not sure if we would have been able to close the deal because our car was so good on long runs but the short run speed was where we struggled a bit. Thanks to Anderson's Maple Syrup and everyone on this team. It was a great start to the Playoffs, and if we bring this every week it'll be a good run for us."



8th 9th "We started out well with an eighth-place qualifying effort in the Childress Vineyards Camaro. I probably saved a little too much in the first stage running in 12th. I really thought we were going to gain more spots the longer the run. We started catching back up with the guys that were really hard to pass. We were just a little too tight that first run. The second run Nick (Harrison - crew chief) freed me up a good bit. It didn't help as much on the initial run but 20, 30 laps into a run our car really came alive. Then in Stage 3, with that third pit stop, we got fresh tires with 20 laps to go and it was time to go all out. We ended up ninth and now have really good momentum going into Dover in a few weeks." -Shane Lee Daniel Hemric Leads Laps, Wins Stage 1 and Finishes Third in Xfinity Series Playoffs Opener at Richmond Raceway

2nd "I felt like we did everything we needed to do in the first race of the Xfinity Series Playoffs, but we can always do better. We didn't have great short-run speed, but once we ran 15 to 20 laps into a run, the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet would really come to life. We had a 15-lap dash to the finish, and for our Camaro, it was hard to make up the number of spots we needed to get the win. We did everything we could on the racetrack and in preparation for this race. We executed and I am proud of all of the speed these RCR Camaros had today. We led laps, we won a stage and got a Playoff point. We ran up front all night. It just wasn't quite enough. You can never get too comfortable with the points position, so you just have to put your head down and gouge to the end of the round. We'll regroup and refocus. We did what we came here to do, and that was execute." -Daniel Hemric