RCR Post Race Report - Go Bowling 250

"I felt like we did everything we needed to do in the first race of the Xfinity Series Playoffs, but we can always do better. We didn't have great short-run speed, but once we ran 15 to 20 laps into a run, the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet would really come to life. We had a 15-lap dash to the finish, and for our Camaro, it was hard to make up the number of spots we needed to get the win. We did everything we could on the racetrack and in preparation for this race. We executed and I am proud of all of the speed these RCR Camaros had today. We led laps, we won a stage and got a Playoff point. We ran up front all night. It just wasn't quite enough. You can never get too comfortable with the points position, so you just have to put your head down and gouge to the end of the round. We'll regroup and refocus. We did what we came here to do, and that was execute."