Majeski Ends Night Early After Crash in Stage Two

In his first career start at Richmond Raceway, Ty Majeski had a solid run going Friday night before bad luck struck ending his night early after contact sent the No. 60 Ford Mustang for a spin resulting in a 34th-place finish.

Majeski rolled off the grid 15th after advancing to the second round of qualifying earlier in the day. Having never turned a lap in NASCAR action on the .75-mile track, Majeski was also quick prior to qualifying, finishing first practice in fourth.

Once the green dropped in the Friday nightcap, Majeski battled in the top-15, reporting he was tight in the center. He would end stage one in 15th, before the No. 60 team went to work under the stage break. After restarting 14th, the Seymour, Wisconsin, native would get up to 12th, before the tight condition came back some 40 laps later.

As stage two was winding down, Majeski was battling in the top-15 before being turned into the inside wall, causing extensive damage to end his night early in 34th.

The No. 60 returns to the track next weekend with Ty Majeski behind the wall at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. Race coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

RFR PR