Miller Ready For Richmond

Vinnie Miller is ready for Round Two at Richmond Raceway.



Miller will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet in Friday’s Go Bowling 250 at the .75-mile track.



He started 38th and finished 31st in the spring race at Richmond.



“I am hoping to have a better run than we did in the spring race,” Miller said. “I feel like going back with knowledge of running the track once before and with a little iRacing that I will be able to improve my finish. Our plan is to run a smart, clean race, and hopefully we should get a good finish for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.”

The race marks the beginning of the Xfinity Series playoffs.

Practices are scheduled at Richmond at 8:30 and 10:10 a.m. Friday, with qualifying set for 4:35 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

JDM PR