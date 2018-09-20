Legge Looking Forward To Richmond

Katherine Legge is anxious to drive in NASCAR circles.



Legge, a veteran of and winner in IMSA’s SportsCar Series, is scheduled to make her NASCAR oval-track debut in Friday’s Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.



The 250-lap, 187-mile race will be Legge’s first on a NASCAR oval. She has raced for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in a pair of Xfinity road-course events this year, finishing 30th at Mid-Ohio and 14th at Mid-America. She will drive the JD Motorsports No. 15 Chevrolet again Friday.



Legge, a British driver, will race with sponsorship from BUBBA Burger.



“Richmond is going to be a big test for Katherine,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “Running these big cars on an oval for the first time is quite the task. But she has performed great in our cars so far, and there’s no reason to think she won’t do well in a new environment.”



Practices are scheduled at Richmond at 8:30 and 10:10 a.m. Friday, with qualifying set for 4:35 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

JDM PR