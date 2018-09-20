Smithley Rolls Again At Richmond

Garrett Smithley is virtually a veteran at Richmond.



Friday’s Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway will mark Smithley’s sixth Xfinity run at the .75-mile track. And he’s looking for better numbers this visit.



Smithley’s best finish at Richmond is a 20th, in his first race there with the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team. He also has finished 31st, 29th, 32nd and 27th (in this year’s spring race).



“We haven’t had the kind of finish we want at Richmond,” said Smithley, who will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet Friday as the Xfinity Series opens its playoff run. “I like the track, but we just haven’t hit it right there yet. We’re looking for a boost in performance Friday night.”



Smithley is 18th in Xfinity driver points.



Practices are scheduled at Richmond at 8:30 and 10:10 a.m. Friday, with qualifying set for 4:35 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

JDM PR