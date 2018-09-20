Houff Driving JD Motorsports No. 4 At Richmond

Virginia driver Quin Houff will be going “home” Friday night as he drives for the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 team in the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.



Houff will race at Richmond for the second time and will be in an Xfinity car for the sixth time in his young career. He is from Weyers Cave, Va.



“I am extremely eager to get to Richmond and race Friday,” Houff said. “I’m ready to get back in these Xfinity cars for the first time this year and couldn’t be more excited than to do that with JD Motorsports. This is a full-time team, and I know they expect good finishes.



“I am up for this challenge and know it’s a good thing to have that experience to lean on. This being my second time back to Richmond, my home track, I’m ready to see how I have developed as a driver since my first time there, which was only my second Xfinity race.”



Houff will race with sponsorship from Beatin Cancer With Duke.org on the team Camaro.



Houff started racing Limited Late Models at the age of 13 and advanced into Super Late Models and then into the Automobile Racing Club of America series.



Practices are scheduled at Richmond at 8:30 and 10:10 a.m. Friday, with qualifying set for 4:35 p.m. The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

JDM PR