Legge Racing With Bubba Burger At Richmond

Sports car veteran Katherine Legge is returning to NASCAR – and bringing BUBBA Burger along for the ride.



JD Motorsports with Gary Keller announced Thursday that BUBBA Burger will sponsor Legge’s No. 15 Chevrolet in Friday’s GoBowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.



BUBBA Burger is a sponsor in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series, where Legge is a regular competitor. Andy Stenson, BUBBA Burger’s vice president of marketing, said the company is thrilled to be involved with Legge as she continues her NASCAR journey.



“We want to support Katherine and JD Motorsports any way we can,” Stenson said. “Katherine is a strong and accomplished driver, as was proven again this month by her win at Laguna Seca. We’re happy to encourage her entry into NASCAR racing and excited about what she can do going forward.”



The British driver has raced in two other Xfinity events this year, finishing 30th on the road course at Mid-Ohio and 14th in another road-course race at Mid-America. Both races were in JD Motorsports with Gary Keller cars.



Friday night’s race will be her first NASCAR oval attempt.



“Katherine has been great to work with,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “We’re looking forward to seeing what we can do in her oval debut. It’s a different kind of racing, of course, but she has proven she can adapt quickly. Having BUBBA Burger along for the ride will make it even more special.”

