Go Green Racing Heads to Virginia for a Friday Night Showdown at Richmond Raceway

After the race getting washed out until Monday in Indy and then having to head out west to the hot desert sun in Las Vegas; it's definitely been a crazy couple weeks for Gase and the Go Green Racing team. However, they've made the most of it by putting together two straight top 15's matching their season best finishes. Now the team is preparing their Donate Life Virginia Chevy for a Friday night showdown at Richmond Raceway. The team returns to Richmond after finishing 22nd at the track back in April.



Gase announced yesterday that Donate Life Virginia is coming on board as the primary sponsor for the Go Bowling 250. Gase has worked with Donate Life Virginia the past six years when the series has come to town. "I’m excited to have Donate Life Virginia on board with us again this weekend. They are a great partner of ours but most importantly they do a GREAT job of raising awareness for donation and honoring all of those affected by it," Gase commented in a previous release.



It's also a big weekend for one of Gase's associate sponsors, Eternal Fan, as they launch their new Fan Memories program at the track. They will be unveiling the World's Largest Racing Piston Thursday morning in which Gase will be in attendance to sign autographs and meet fans. Gase added, "It's going to be a great weekend for us and our friends at Eternal Fan as they launch their new Fan Memories program. We're excited to be apart of the unveiling of the Piston and the launching of their new Fan Memories program."



This weekend will be a one day show for the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Richmond Raceway. First practice begins Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET with final practice beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET. Live coverage of both practice sessions will be streaming on the NBC Sports App.



TV/Radio:

The Go Bowling 250 can be seen live on Friday, September 21st on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on MRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR