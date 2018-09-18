Comcast to Host NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion at Universal Orlando Resort to Celebrate Championship

Comcast today announced that this year’s NASCAR Xfinity Series™ champion will celebrate at Universal Orlando Resort™ on Tuesday, Nov. 27 in a series of activities that include fan meet-and-greets, a parade appearance and experiencing some of Universal’s most thrilling attractions, like Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion will take part in a full day of activities that will bring the world of NASCAR front-and-center for park guests, including:

A fan meet-and-greet and autograph signing at the iconic Universal Orlando globe

Taking on some of the park’s most thrilling attractions

Serving as grand marshal in Universal’s Superstar Parade

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 17 after the Ford EcoBoost 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. An elimination-style Playoffs format over the course of seven races will leave four drivers vying for the championship title in Miami. Fans can tune in to the action on NBCSN beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs kick off with the GoBowling 250 at Richmond Raceway on Friday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Comcast PR