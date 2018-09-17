Miller 26th At Las Vegas

Vinnie Miller rallied from a late-race spin to finish 26th in Saturday’s DC Solar 300 Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Miller spun in turn three on lap 177 (of 200), bringing out the race’s sixth caution, but there was no damage to the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 01 Chevrolet and he held on to finish the race.



“We were able to salvage a decent finish in the race for JAS Expedited Trucking after struggling in practice yesterday,” Miller said. “I got the air taken off me from another car and spun in the race, but we didn’t have any damage on the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Camaro. A big thank you to all the guys that work so hard on this team.”



The race ended the Xfinity Series’ regular-season schedule. First-year driver Miller is 27th in points.



The Xfinity playoffs open Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

JDM PR