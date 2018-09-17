Cassill's Return Nets 14th At Vegas

Landon Cassill’s second run this season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller produced a 14th-place finish in Saturday’s DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Earlier this month, Cassill, who has a long history at JD Motorsports, returned to the team at Darlington Raceway and scored a 14th.



He drove the team’s No. 4 Chevrolet to a lead-lap finish Saturday.



“It’s always fun to be back with Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and the guys,” Cassill said. “We had a solid car today and were able to stay in the lead group. I appreciate this team and what they’re able to do.”



The race ended the Xfinity regular season. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

JDM PR