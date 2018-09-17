Smithley Scores 18th At LVMS

Garrett Smithley ended the Xfinity Series regular season with a solid run, finishing 18th in the DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
 
Smithley stands 18th in points after the close of the regular season.
 
He improved his Vegas finish by five spots over the spring race at the 1.5-mile track.
 
“We were hoping for more, but we had a pretty decent run,” Smithley said. “We made some progress here from the spring race. Every lap gives you a little more knowledge.”
 
Smithley drove the No. 0 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller.
 
The Xfinity Series playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 21 at Richmond Raceway in Virginia.

