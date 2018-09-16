GMS Racing NXS Las Vegas Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

-This 10th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) is Gallagher’s second NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) top-10 at his hometown track and his seventh of 2018.

-GMS Racing sits 6th in the owners points standings; 8 points behind Joe Gibbs Racing (No.18 ) in fifth-place. After the event at LVMS, Gallagher and the GMS team are eligible to run for the NXS Owners Championship.

“We had a top-five car today. I got up into the top-five there at the end but I didn’t execute and it cost us a lot of spots. This team has worked hard this year and they deserve more. The track was really greasy. I had a hard time finding grip in the rear tires but Chad (Norris, crew chief) made some great calls to get the handling fixed up. We will take this top-10 and move on to Richmond next weekend.”