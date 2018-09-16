RCR Post Race Report - DC Solar 300

"Days like today are just frustrating. We had a really fast No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro, leading first practice Friday. We had some struggles getting through tech so we started in a little bit of a hole in the back of the field, but I was confident my team and I could fight our way out of it. We were successful at that, climbing all the way from 40th to 12th by the end of Stage 1. I'm not sure what happened with our Camaro, we'll have to go look at that more closely to figure it out, but all the sudden it turned on me and that was it for us. This isn't the way we wanted to end our regular season in the 2018 Xfinity Series, but I fully believe my team will be ready to go for our first race in the Playoffs next weekend."



30th

6th 14th "We has a really fast Childress Vineyards Camaro this weekend, so I really want to thank Nick Harrison and everyone at Richard Childress Racing for giving me a car I can contend with. I got into the wall during the first stage, but was able to hang on to it until the Stage 1 break. Once we made repairs to the No. 3, the car handled much better. We got caught in a pickle when the caution flag was displayed with about 25 laps remaining while I was on pit road. We took the wave-around and had the rest of the race to get back up there. That's when things got wild. Lots of drivers jockeying for position and we had no way to avoid the wreck that we were in. That one hurt. It was disappointing to finish the race early, but I am proud of the speed in these cars. I learned a lot today." -Shane Lee Late-Race Wreck Ends Daniel Hemric's Strong Run at Las Vegas as Regular Season Comes to a Close

29th

35th

5th "This wasn't the end to the regular season that we had hoped for, but super proud of the direction we have gone with our race cars at RCR, as well as our engine program at ECR. Chevrolet has been giving us all the tools we need and we have the most speed we've had all year at this point. I am excited about that heading into the Playoffs. I was just a victim of circumstances today. I'm confident to know that with race cars like we had today and the last two mile-and-a-half races that we have plenty of shots to win in the Playoffs and we just have to position ourselves to do that. I feel like as we go through the Playoffs this South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet team is going to be one of the favorites. That's exciting for all of us involved in the No. 21 team." -Daniel Hemric