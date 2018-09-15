In one of the best NASCAR Xfinity Series races we’ve had all year, a sentimental favorite went to victory lane in dominant fashion. Making the most of his opportunity in the no. 42 car, Ross Chastain won the DC Solar 300 in Las Vegas on Saturday. Driving the DC Solar Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing, Chastain won both stage one and two, the same thing he did at Darlington two weeks ago, only for that race to have a disappointing end after a dust-up with Kevin Harvick. Today, his main adversaries were worthy competitors in Cole Custer and Justin Allgaier. With many late race restarts to contend with, Chastain fended off numerous efforts by Allgaier to get by as the field wadded up a lot of good race cars. Many front runners such as Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Shane Lee, Ryan Reed, Matt Tifft, and many others were taken out in various wrecks throughout the day. The hot, slick surface at Las Vegas proved to be a challenge to many drivers, and at the end of the day, it was Ross Chastain fending off the field to get his first NASCAR victory. It was Justin Allgaier who captured the regular season championship in the final race of the regular season, and with that comes an extra fifteen playoff points. Next week, the Xfinity Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the playoff opener for the round of twelve.