Cassill Returns To JD Motorsports

Landon Cassill is back. Again.



Cassill, once a full-time driver for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, will return to the team for the second time this year to drive the No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s DC Solar 300 Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Cassill drove for JD Motorsports at Darlington Raceway earlier this month, finishing a solid 14th.



“We know what Landon can do,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “It’s always a big thing to have him in one of our cars. We’ve had some good times together. I’m sure we’ll have a good run at Las Vegas.”



The race is the finale of the Xfinity regular season.



Practice is scheduled at 3:05 p.m. (ET) and 5:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 2:10 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5.

