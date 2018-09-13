Miller Rides Into Vegas

Vinnie Miller is excited to make a return visit to Las Vegas this week – both on and off the track.



Miller will drive the No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s DC Solar 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race will mark the series’ second visit to LVMS this year. Miller finished 24th in the first race.



“I am really excited to return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend after a strong run (17th) at Indy,” Miller said. “It is much easier to go back to a track you’ve already raced at because you know what to expect. I learned so much in the spring race, and I know we will be chasing another top-20 this weekend for the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team.”



Much has changed for Miller since the first race at Las Vegas. For example, he’s had a birthday.



“When I went to Las Vegas the first time in the spring I was only 20, so I wasn’t able to enjoy the town as much as I would have liked,” he said. “Now, being 21, I can’t wait to actually be able to walk through the casino and maybe even put a little money down on one of the tables and try my luck.”



The race is the finale of the Xfinity Series regular season.



Practice is scheduled at 3:05 p.m. (ET) and 5:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 2:10 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5.

