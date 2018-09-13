Las Vegas Next For Smithley

Garrett Smithley will drive the No. 0 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in Saturday’s DC Solar 300 Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



The race will mark the end of the regular season for Xfinity teams. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Sept. 21 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



The visit is the series’ second to LVMS this year. Smithley finished 23rd in the spring race.



“We’re looking to improve on our spring run this weekend,” Smithley said. “Vegas is a tough and fast track, but if you have a good car you can run some top lap times there. I’m looking forward to the challenge again and to having some fun in Vegas.”



Practice is scheduled at 3:05 p.m. (ET) and 5:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 2:10 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 5.

JDM PR