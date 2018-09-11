Chastain Continues Targeting Playoffs

Ross Chastain solidified his chances of making the Xfinity Series playoffs with a 12th-place finish in Monday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



With only this week’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway remaining on the regular-season schedule, Chastain sits in the 12th and final qualifying spot for the playoffs.



“A great run today at Indy,” said Chastain, who finished on the lead lap in the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet. “We had a really good car, stayed with the lead pack and managed a great finish. Now we need a good run at Las Vegas.”



Wet weather plagued Indy all weekend. The Xfinity race was originally scheduled for Saturday, but rain wiped out all practice and qualifying and forced NASCAR to reschedule the race Monday.



“It was a tough set of circumstances for the team to deal with, not even getting one lap on the track before the race, but we pushed through it,” Chastain said.

Justin Allgaier won the race.

JDM PR