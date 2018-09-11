Smithley 20th At Indianapolis

Garrett Smithley finished 20th Monday in the weather-delayed Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



Drivers and teams participating in one of the series’ biggest races of the season faced a tough task Monday. The race was scheduled Saturday, but rainy weather in the Indianapolis area wiped out all practice and qualifying, meaning drivers started Monday’s race with no time on the track.



“It was kind of a grab bag as far as what we might be able to do,” Smithley said. “It’s tough to miss practice anywhere, but especially so at Indy where the track is so demanding. But we did a good job and brought the car home with a decent finish.”



Smithley, driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet, is 19th in series points.



Justin Allgaier won the race.



The series races next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 15 in the regular season finale.

