Miller Scores At Indy

Vinnie Miller had to wait two extra days to make his first laps at historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but the delay was worth it.



Miller produced one of his best outings of the season in one of the schedule’s biggest races, finishing a solid 17th Monday in the Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race at IMS. The finish tied the first-year driver’s seasonal best.



The race was postponed by rain Saturday and was held Monday as part of an Indy doubleheader with the Monster Energy Cup race. Wet weather washed out practice and qualifying for both series.



“It was a really successful weekend for us at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Miller said. “With no practice or qualifying laps, due to the rain, we were supposed to start 30th, but we dropped to the rear for the start of the race. We wanted to make sure the car was good and nothing was rubbing that we’d have to adjust on the first pit stop, but the car was solid.



“We were able to stay out of trouble and had a good strategy for the end of the race. It was a great day for me and the guys on the No. 01 JAS Expedited Trucking, LLC., JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet Camaro team.”



Justin Allgaier won the race.



The series races next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sept. 15 in the regular season finale.

JDM PR