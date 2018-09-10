Boyd Caught Up in Early Wreck at Indianapolis

The NASCAR Xfinity Series made a stop at one of the most famous race tracks in the world, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, for the running of the Lilly Diabetes 250. After both practice sessions and qualifying were washed out, Boyd's first laps around the famous Brickyard would be during the race.

Boyd would roll off from the 34th position after the field was set by owner points. After substantial rain delays it was finally time to go racing on a Monday morning. The green flag fell and Boyd struggled with the handling of his car immediately. On lap 10 the competition caution was displayed by NASCAR. Boyd would receive the free pass and come back around to re-join the leaders on the lead lap. Crew Chief Rick Ren called for Boyd to pit for four tires, fuels, and adjustments to help free up the Grunt Style Chevy. Caution once again waved on lap 19 for the 66 of Brandon Hightower. Boyd came down pit road for a few more adjustments and to top off on fuel.



With less than ten laps remaining in the first stage the 3 of Ty Dillon and the 1 of Elliott Sadler made contact in turn three, triggering a multi-car wreck. Boyd attempted to go low to miss the carnage and found himself plowing through the wet grass. The contact with the grass ripped the splitter off the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet and knocked the oil pan out, ultimately ending Boyd's day prematurely.



When asked about the incident Boyd stated, “I'm so frustrated with myself right now. I saw them wrecking in front of me, but when I got to the corner, the track was blocked with traffic and debris everywhere. I tried to get to the access road at the bottom, but clipped the grass and just completely destroyed the car. We've had a couple really tough weeks, but we have to keep our heads up. We'll recover and move on to Vegas.”

After a tough day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Boyd drops to 25th in driver standings. The Xfinity Series will head out West to sin city at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the running of the DC Solar 300. Race coverage will begin 5:00 PM EDT Saturday September 15th, 2018 on NBCSN.

Spencer Boyd PR