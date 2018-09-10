GMS Racing NXS Indianapolis Recap

10 Sep 2018
Xfinity Series News
GMS Racing NXS Indianapolis Recap Getty Images for NASCAR

Chase Elliott, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

START: 10th

FINISH: 4th

POINTS:10th

-This was Chase Elliott’s seventh and final Xfinity Series race with GMS Racing in 2018. Elliott collected two top-five’s and five top-10’s.

-GMS Racing sits 10th in the owners points standings; 4 points behind JR Motorsports (No. 9) in ninth place.

“I thought it was okay. It was hard to make a move on the leader there at the end once you got strung out. I had a couple good restarts but when the two lanes get big runs like that, you can either crash everybody or loose positions and I really couldn’t block two guys at the same time. You have to pick a lane and it just didn’t work out. I had a great Allegiant Chevrolet and I appreciate everyone at GMS Racing for letting me letting me drive their car this year. It’s my last Xfinity event for the year and I really enjoyed working with all of them and hopefully they will let me do it again down the road.”

GMS Racing PR

Steven B. Wilson

