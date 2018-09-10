Indianapolis ---

The rain has cleared out and we have an all-day NASCAR event at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I can’t think of a better way to start the week! 650 miles of racing in one day!

Wow what an exciting Lilly Diabetes 250. Holy cow we saw stage 1 end in 4 wide won by John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 Strategy and fight for second place won by Christopher Bell, Stage 2 won by Daniel Hemric .

One of the most exciting Xfinity races of the season unfolded right here in Indy.

Unfortunately the day ended badly for Ty Dillion, Austin Cindric , and Elliot Sadler. Sadler recently announcing his retirement. This not the way he wanted to end his last race at Indy.

Elliott Sadler hit Dillon's No. 3 car and both went hard into the third turn wall. Sadler started his final Indy race fourth in points. Then one-lap shootout that John Hunter Nemechek barely won as the cars went four wide.

Stage 3 wasn’t without calamity Brandon Jones made contact with Cole Custer causing heavy contact with the inside wall before sliding down the back stretch. Cole was evaluated and released from the infield Care center

#18 Ryan Preece got loose and slammed into Tire barrier. Creating red Flag conditions for cleanup in turn 2. Preece was evaluated and released from the infield Care center

In the final laps the battle for the lead go 3 wide! With 10 to go Ryan Truex hits wall and is forced to pit.

Conragts to Justin Allgaier gets his first win at Indy. Congrats also to JR Motorsports!

After a long wait…we finally have a checkered flag wave at Indy! What smoke show here at Indy. Justin Allgaier “This is one is for my dad…This all about family” Tears flowing this was clearing an emotional win for Justin Allgaier

Justin Allgaier Tyler Reddick Ryan Blaney Chase Elliott Daniel Hemric Matt Tifft Christopher Bell Austin Dillon Chase Briscoe Brandon jones Ryan Reed Ross Chastain Ryan Sieg Jeremy Clements Joey Gase BJ McLeod Vinnie Miller David Starr Alex Labbe Garrett Smithley Chad Finchum Ryan Truex Caesar Bacarella Josh Williams John Hunter Nemechek Mike Harmon Tommy Joe Martins Ryan Preece Cole Custer JJ Yeley Michael Annett Morgan Shepherd Ty Dillon Austin Cindric Elliott Sadler Spencer Boyd Brandon Hightower Josh Bilicki Bayley Currey Jeff Green

In other news as we get ready for the 25th running of the Brickyard 400

Jamie McMurray may be headed into the final Brickyard 400 of his career with Chip Ganassi Racing. McMurray won the race in 2010.

Ganassi says he's offered McMurray a contract to drive the Daytona 500 next season, then move into a leadership role with the organization similar to the one Dario Franchitti holds. Ganassi says McMurray has not decided if he will stay with the team or seek a full-time driving job elsewhere.

The contract confirms the No. 1 Chevrolet will be open at the end of this season, but Ganassi declined to comment on signing free agent Kurt Busch.

