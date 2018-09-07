Xfinity Series Press Conference - Indianapolis Allgaier, Bell,Sadler Indy Presser

Indianapolis- Damp wet start to Brickyard weekend at IMS. Kicked this off with the Xfinity Series Press Conference –

Yours truly from Speedway digest was honored to have first question. I asked Justin Allgaier what he needs to here at Indy to stay on top of Xfinity series standings.

“I think this race is extremely difficult to manage. No matter if weather is cold, hot or rainy luckily for us we had a good package here last year and hopefully we will take what we learned last year we are hopeful that even if we don’t get a practice in we will have a great showing” However it was the question to Elliott Sadler on his decision to retire, and why he came about that decision. Especially have we have seen so many drivers retire recently. I felt like he truly put the human element to racing something we all could relate to. Elliott said

“The decision for me as pretty easy for me. My wife and I had been talking about this for a little while. I have been at this for 22 years…22 years traveling being away from home every single weekend. My kids are now 8 & 6 they are very involved with their activities at home. We have a lot going on at home, and I did not want to be a dad that lived his kid’s memories thru a phone! I don’t believe in that. I believe being home with them is important. I have pursued my dreams long enough, and now its time for me to be a dad help them pursue their dreams. I can’t wait for the next chapter in my life to begin. Wow what profound statement.

NBC sports followed up question about the things he has missed out. I think far too often we lose sight of the grind drivers go thru week in and week out. Elliot said he does not believe our kids shouldn’t grow up in a Motor Coach. Great career for Elliott Sadler! We salute you.

