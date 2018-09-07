Houff Racing With JD Motorsports At Richmond

Promising young driver Quin Houff will team with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller to race in the Go Bowling 250 Xfinity Series event at Richmond Raceway Sept. 21.



The race will be sort of a “homecourt” event for Houff, a 20-year-old native of Weyers Cave, Va.



Houff will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in the 187-lap race. He will carry sponsorship from Beatin Cancer With Duke (BeatinCancerWithDuke.org). Houff mixes his racing with support for everyone battling cancer, including members of his family.



“I am super excited to have the opportunity to jump in the iconic JD Motorsports No. 4 car,” Houff said. “I can't thank them enough for giving me the chance not only to get back into the Xfinity Series but to also race in front of a home crowd at Richmond. I look forward to learning a lot from this experienced group and bringing home a solid finish."



Houff has five Xfinity starts – all in 2017 – to his credit. He raced at Bristol, Richmond, Iowa, Kentucky and Kansas, scoring a high finish of 12th at Iowa.



He started racing Limited Late Models at the age of 13 and advanced into Super Late Models and then into the Automobile Racing Club of America series.



“We’re excited to have Quin with us at Richmond,” said team owner Johnny Davis. “We’ve watched him race, and he appears to be one of the best young drivers out there. Like a lot of them, he just needs a chance. We’ll put him in a good car at Richmond and try to bring home a good finish.”

