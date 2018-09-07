Smithley Rolls Into Indy

Garrett Smithley will compete on the storied racing surface at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the third time this weekend.



Smithley will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 0 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race.



Smithley has representative finishes of 23rd and 21st in his previous runs at IMS. He finished 21st last year, leading a lap and finishing one lap down.



“It’s an honor to be able to race at Indy,” Smithley said. “It gives me goosebumps just to drive into the place – so much history and tradition there and so many great drivers have been on that track. It’s almost overwhelming, but we’ve done reasonably well there and hope to improve this visit.”



Smithley is 19th in Xfinity points entering the race.



The race is the next-to-last event of the regular season.



Practice is scheduled at 1:05 and 3:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

