Miller Ready For Indianapolis

Vinnie Miller will be in a dream world of sorts this week as he rolls onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.



The dream of almost every racer is to compete at the world’s most famous track, and Miller will make his first laps on the historic Brickyard this week. He’ll be driving the No. 01 Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250 Xfinity Series race.



“I’ve been working on my SIM this week to try to get ready for Indianapolis,” Miller said. “I am so excited to go to the Brickyard for the first time. There is so much history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and being able to actually drive on that track is like a dream come true.



“I am happy about the aero and downforce package that the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be running this weekend. I really believe it evens out the field a little bit. I know the JD Motorsports team with Gary Keller has put together a fast JAS Expedited Camaro for the Lilly Diabetes 250, and I really would like to bring home a solid finish for the No. 01 team.”



The race is the next-to-last event of the regular season.



Practice is scheduled at 1:05 and 3:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR