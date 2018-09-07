Chastain Still Playoff Bound

Ross Chastain hopes to keep protecting his place in the Xfinity Series playoff standings as the series rolls into famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week.



Chastain will drive the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet in Saturday’s Lilly Diabetes 250.



Entering the race, Chastain sits 12th in the playoff standings, solidly in the final playoff position. However, if a new seasonal winner emerges this week at Indy or in the regular-season finale next week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chastain could be in trouble.



“We need to really go after it this week and get all we can,” Chastain said. “A win would be great, of course. That would automatically put us in the playoffs. And to win at Indy would be sensational. We’ll give it our best shot and keep aiming for the playoffs.”



Chastain has raced three times at Indy, with a top finish of 16th last season.



Practice is scheduled at 1:05 and 3:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 11:45 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m.

JDM PR