Go Green Racing Heads to the Brickyard for Lilly Diabetes 250

After notching himself his best career finish at Darlington Raceway, Gase and Go Green Racing head to Indianapolis to take on the Brickyard. The NASCAR XFINITY Series will be going back to the aero and restrictor plate package this weekend that the series ran at Pocono and Michigan. This package they will run was first used in last years Lilly Diabetes 250 at Indy giving it its nickname "The Indy Package." The team will look to improve on their 19th place finish at Pocono Raceway back in June with this same package.



This weekend will be Gase's 5th start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and he's also made one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start. “Indy is special place to me" said Gase. "The Brickyard was the very first NASCAR race I ever attended and I used to go with my grandparents every year when I was little. Its always a special moment when I walk out on pit road and remember right where I used to sit in the stands"



The Sparks Energy Inc hauler is scheduled to enter the track on Friday morning. The first practice for the Lilly Diabetes 250 begins at 1:05pm ET with live coverage streaming on the NBC Sports App.



TV/Radio:

The Lilly Diabetes 250 can be seen live on Saturday, September 8th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR