Obaika Racing Announces Updated Plans for NASCAR Racing

NASCAR’s first and only African-owned race team, Obaika Racing, will be heading back to the track very soon. Obaika Racing’s owner, Nigerian entrepreneur Victor Obaika, recently acquired race cars and equipment from the former BK Racing team and plans to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at some point during the remainder of the 2018 season and thereafter full-time in the 2019 season.



In addition, Obaika Racing will be returning to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, at some point, with plans to run full-time in 2019. The team also has exciting news concerning driver development and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series coming later this week.



“This is a very exciting and intense time for Obaika Racing,” said team owner Victor Obaika. “We are aware that there will be challenges going into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but this team will take on those challenges. Since our last race, we have maintained our shop and key personnel while taking the time to personally learn even more about this sport, and that will position this team for more momentum than we’ve ever had. We are definitely looking to add more new team members soon, and things are coming together.”



Obaika Racing made their NASCAR debut in 2015 competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Despite being entirely new to NASCAR, the team finished in the top-30 of NASCAR Xfinity Series owner standings at the end of the 2015 season.



The team will announce race dates, sponsors, and drivers in the coming days.

Obaika Racing PR