Cassill Has Excellent Run In Homecoming

Landon Cassill’s “homecoming” at JD Motorsports with Gary Keller was a roaring success.



Cassill, driving the Flex Seal No. 01 Chevrolet in a “throwback” to his days racing full-time with JD Motorsports, finished a strong 14th in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.



Cassill finished on the lead lap in one of the season’s toughest races. He started 21st.



“What a fun day,” Cassill said. “It was cool to be back with Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and the guys – like old times. We had a great car, raced with the lead group and had a fine finish. Couldn’t have asked for much more.”



Brad Keselowski won the race, and Justin Allgaier kept the point lead.



The series rolls on to Indianapolis for a Sept. 8 race.

JDM PR