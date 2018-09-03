Cassill Has Excellent Run In Homecoming

03 Sep 2018
Xfinity Series News
Cassill Has Excellent Run In Homecoming

Landon Cassill’s “homecoming” at JD Motorsports with Gary Keller was a roaring success.
 
Cassill, driving the Flex Seal No. 01 Chevrolet in a “throwback” to his days racing full-time with JD Motorsports, finished a strong 14th in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.
 
Cassill finished on the lead lap in one of the season’s toughest races. He started 21st.
 
“What a fun day,” Cassill said. “It was cool to be back with Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and the guys – like old times. We had a great car, raced with the lead group and had a fine finish. Couldn’t have asked for much more.”
 
Brad Keselowski won the race, and Justin Allgaier kept the point lead.
 
The series rolls on to Indianapolis for a Sept. 8 race.

JDM PR

Steven B. Wilson

