Smithley Takes 20th At Darlington

Garrett Smithley drove the South Carolina Education Lottery Chevrolet to a 20th-place finish in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.



Smithley’s third race on NASCAR’s toughest track – in the intense heat of a South Carolina summer Saturday -- left him pleased.



“It was a good day – another top-20 run,” he said. “I fought tight all day but made some good gains. I only had a scratch on the right side. That’s a good day at Darlington in my book.”



Smithley is 19th in Xfinity Series points with two races left in the regular season.



Brad Keselowski won the race, and Justin Allgaier remained in the point lead.



The series rolls on to Indianapolis for a Sept. 8 race

