Miller Has Rough Day At Darlington

NASCAR’s toughest track was tough on Vinnie Miller.



Miller, driving the Flex Glue Chevrolet for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, parked his car with suspension issues and finished 37th in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.



“We had a good day of practice yesterday (Friday), and today was rough,” Miller said. “Thank you to my Flex Glue JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for getting the backup ready in time for the race. Wasn’t the day we wanted, but it didn’t go without a lot of effort. Looking forward to Indy.”



Miller is 26th in Xfinity Series points with two races remaining in the regular season.



Brad Keselowski won the race, and Justin Allgaier kept the point lead.



The series rolls on to Indianapolis for a Sept. 8 race.

JDM PR