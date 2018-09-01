RCR Post Race Report - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

" We took off to start the race tighter than we needed to be with our No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet. Once Danny Stockman made the first adjustment, I thought the balance was going to be really close to where it needed to be and we would be able to move forward on the restart. I got under the No. 20 (Christopher Bell), and I don't know if he got loose there or what, but he came off the wall and caught us in the right rear. It bent something really bad in the rear of the car. We tried to get the balance to where we could at least manage it, but we never really got it there. My team did a good job of getting it as close as we could. I am really proud of how hard we fought to finish 11th because I felt like we should have finished 20th or so with the damage we had today. It was an honor to carry the colors of Walker Evans this weekend. I appreciate his support and the support of South Point Hotel & Casino for letting do us. It was fun and I hope we can do it again soon."