Kevin Harvick Finishes 29th at Darlington

Race Winner: Brad Keselowski of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-45):

● Harvick started seventh and finished third.

● Before a caution on lap three, Harvick was shuffled to ninth place.

● He piloted the No. 98 Ford back into the top-five by lap 21 and continued to climb through the field before the stage ended.

● Harvick took the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford to the pits for four tires, fuel and adjustments at the end of the stage and gained one position.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 46-90):

● Harvick started second and finished third.

● Harvick drove the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang to the lead when the green flag waved and led 18 laps.

● During a lap-77 caution, Harvick told crew chief Richard Boswell that he needed more rear grip to roll through the center of the turns better.

● He held the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford in third place until Stage 2 ended and continued to note tight-handling conditions.

● Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and wedge adjustments between stages.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 91-147):

● Harvick started third and finished 29th.

● Harvick moved the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford to second place by lap 107.

● With 37 laps to go, Harvick and Ross Chastain battled for the lead.

● The No. 42 car of Chastain made contact with the right-rear quarter panel of the No. 98 Ford sending Harvick into the wall and ending his day.

Notes:

● He led once for 18 laps to bring his laps led total to 207 in 16 career Xfinity Series starts at Darlington.

● Six cautions slowed the race for 30 laps.

● Only 18 of the 40 drivers finished on the lead lap.

● Brad Keselowski won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 to score his 39th career Xfinity Series victory, third of the season and first at Darlington.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. EDT.

