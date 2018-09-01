Kevin Harvick Finishes 29th at Darlington

Race Winner: Brad Keselowski of Team Penske (Ford)
Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)
Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain of Chip Ganassi Racing (Chevrolet)
Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-45):
● Harvick started seventh and finished third.
● Before a caution on lap three, Harvick was shuffled to ninth place.
● He piloted the No. 98 Ford back into the top-five by lap 21 and continued to climb through the field before the stage ended.
● Harvick took the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford to the pits for four tires, fuel and adjustments at the end of the stage and gained one position.
Stage 2 Recap (Laps 46-90):
● Harvick started second and finished third.
● Harvick drove the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang to the lead when the green flag waved and led 18 laps.
● During a lap-77 caution, Harvick told crew chief Richard Boswell that he needed more rear grip to roll through the center of the turns better.
● He held the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford in third place until Stage 2 ended and continued to note tight-handling conditions.
● Harvick pitted for four tires, fuel and wedge adjustments between stages.
Final Stage Recap (Laps 91-147):
● Harvick started third and finished 29th.
● Harvick moved the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford to second place by lap 107.
● With 37 laps to go, Harvick and Ross Chastain battled for the lead.
● The No. 42 car of Chastain made contact with the right-rear quarter panel of the No. 98 Ford sending Harvick into the wall and ending his day.
Notes:
● He led once for 18 laps to bring his laps led total to 207 in 16 career Xfinity Series starts at Darlington.
● Six cautions slowed the race for 30 laps.
● Only 18 of the 40 drivers finished on the lead lap.
● Brad Keselowski won the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 to score his 39th career Xfinity Series victory, third of the season and first at Darlington.
Next Up:
The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Lilly Diabetes 250 on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NBCSN will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. EDT.
TSC PR