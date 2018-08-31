Jeremy Clements Racing Rushes into Throwback weekend in Gold Thunder 4 the Sport Clips Haircut VFW 200

JCR will pay homage to the Clements’ Family Racing heritage this weekend at Darlington Raceway by honoring Jeremy’s Great Uncle Louis Clements and 2015 HOF Rex White by fielding the livery from 1960 Cup Championship Car - Gold Thunder. From 1959 to 1962 Rex and Louis along with James Hylton not only won 1960 Championship but also accumulated 26 Cup wins the most of any driver/crew chief during that time span in the Cup series.

Longtime partners RepairableVehicles.com will bring this electrifying Gold paint scheme to life by powering the #51 Camaro SS again this year. Plus, another Throwback weekend tradition continues for JCR with #ClementsNation participating in the #RideWithJeremy promotion by having their names on the Decklid. Along with a few associates sponsors that also made this paint scheme possible - Priority Heating and Air out of Spartanburg, RaceArtist.com and Big A Graphics along with all the great associates sponsors that help JCR every week.

Clements said, “this is the third year we have done the throwback scheme by showing what Crawford and Louis meant to the history of our sport and it’s a great way to celebrate." Clements went on to say, “I really like Darlington and it’s cool to see all the cars lined up with all the Throwback paint schemes, and it’s so special to be in my home state at my home track, and the guys and I can’t wait to get this Hot Rod on track Friday!”

JCR PR