Cassill, JD Motorsports Reunite At Darlington

Landon Cassill has good reason to be excited about rejoining the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller team for Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway.



Cassill scored an excellent finish – eighth – at Darlington while driving for JD Motorsports in 2015.



Cassill and the team are reuniting this week as part of Darlington’s annual “throwback” weekend. Cassill will be driving the team’s No. 01 Chevrolet with Flex Seal colors similar to what he drove during his tenure with the Gaffney, S.C.-based team.



“It will be like a reunion,” Cassill said. “The whole throwback idea at Darlington is a great one, and it’s made for something like this. To be back with Johnny (team owner Johnny Davis) and the guys and to do it at a great track like Darlington with the Flex Seal colors on board is going to be a blast.”



Practice is scheduled at Darlington at 1:05 and 3:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30 p.m.

JDM PR