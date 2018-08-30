Darlington A Challenge For Miller

Vinnie Miller is ready to take on storied old Darlington Raceway in Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race.



NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, Darlington’s fast speeds and odd design have challenged drivers since its opening in 1950. The weekend will celebrate NASCAR’s seven decades as many teams “throwback” with paint schemes from across NASCAR history.



“I am really looking forward to going to the historic Darlington Raceway this weekend,” Miller said. “I’m sad that we don’t have a throwback scheme but can’t wait to see all of them. The car may not be a throwback scheme, but I planning on being a little ‘throw-back’ myself while sporting my new Pit Viper sunglasses.”



Miller will be driving the No. 0 Flex Glue Chevrolet. The car will honor Charlie Blanton, a popular racer from team owner Johnny Davis’ hometown of Gaffney, S.C.



“Bryan (Berry), my JD Motorsports with Gary Keller crew chief, told me the track is really worn out and the tires fall off quick,” Miller said. “I’ve been preparing on my SIM all week with my Oculus Rift virtual reality system my sponsor, Tony Freeland from JAS Expedited Trucking, gave me for my 21st birthday. Hopefully, we will avoid the Darlington Stripe and come home with a solid finish.”



Practice is scheduled at 1:05 and 3:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, to be followed by the race at 3:30.

JDM PR