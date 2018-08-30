Smithley Ready For Darlington

Garrett Smithley will tackle Darlington Raceway for the third time Saturday in the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race.



Every lap at the old Darlington track is an education, Smithley said.



“It’s one of the toughest places we race,” he said. “The speeds are really fast, and every turn is different, and the passing lanes are tight. But that makes it a lot of fun. I’m anxious to get back there.”



Smithley will be driving the JD Motorsports with Gary Keller No. 4 Chevrolet with sponsorship from the South Carolina Education Lottery. As part of Darlington’s Throwback Weekend, his car will honor the late driver James Hylton, a close friend of the JD Motorsports team.



Practice is scheduled at 1:05 and 3:05 p.m. Friday. Qualifying is set for 12:35 p.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 3:30.

JDM PR