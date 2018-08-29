Go Green Racing Heads to Darlington for NASCAR Throwback Weekend

NASCAR Throwback weekend is always a special and nostalgic weekend for many in the sport. Teams all across the series pull out old paint schemes to honor past legends in the sport. This weekend Gase is taking that to the next level. As many already know, Gase's scheme stems from one of his father's schemes that he ran at their local track. The scheme happens to be from Bob Gase's modified that he won the track Championship with back in 2003. The black and purple machine will make its NASCAR debut starting with two practice sessions on Friday afternoon.



This Saturday will be only Gase's 5th start at The Lady in Black in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Gase notched himself a solid 24th place finish back in 2016 with Jimmy Means Racing. “NASCAR Throwback weekend is always a fun weekend seeing all the different throwback schemes. But this weekend is extra special for me," said Gase. "I can't wait to get out the track with the paint scheme that I watched my dad drive for so many years at Hawkeye Downs Speedway. It will bring back so many great memories."



If you'd like to see Gase's throwback scheme in person. Head down to Florence, South Carolina Thursday afternoon from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Agri Supply will be hosting a big event at their Florence location in which Gase will be in attendance to sign autographs and meet the fans. The Agri Supply / Sparks Energy Inc. Throwback Chevrolet will also be on display. There will also be free food provided and they will be raffling off a pair grandstand tickets, a pair of pit passes to Saturday's race, and will be giving out a lot of goodies.



Haulers enter the track on Thursday evening, and the first practice for the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 begins at 1:05pm ET on NBCSN. Go Green Racing head to Darlington Raceway looking for another great finish and follow up a top 20 finish at both Bristol and Road America.



TV/Radio:

The Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200 can be seen live on Saturday, September 1st on NBC Race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. You can also listen in live on MRN Radio, as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

Joey Gase PR